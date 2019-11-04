News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 08:15:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Hokies can't finish the job in South Bend, take heartbreaking loss to Irish

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Through 59 minutes and 30 seconds of Virginia Tech's game in South Bend, it might not be fair to say they were the better team on the field in Notre Dame Stadium. However, you'd be remiss to say they hadn't done enough to win the contest.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}