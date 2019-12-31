A last-minute touchdown gave Kentucky a lead for the first time since the opening quarter, and a fumble return provided the final 37-30 score in the Belk Bowl, as Virginia Tech fell to the Wildcats.

The Hokies couldn't hang with UK quarterback Lynn Bowden, a converted wide receiver who is NFL-bound in April. He ran 34 times for 233 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 6/12 passes for 73 yards and the game-winning score.

Virginia Tech led or was level for all but 2:31 of gametime, but couldn't make the final stop when it counted - a situation that came to fruition all-too-often in the past two seasons.

The loss drops VT to 8-5 on the year. Stay tuned to HokieHaven.com for much more to come.