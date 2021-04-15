HokieHaven - Hokies' busy recruiting June will include camps

That includes a number of official visits - with the full calendar still taking shape. It will also include - rules permitting - the return of camps to Blacksburg.

Each Thursday and Friday in June, the Hokies plan to host traditional football camps, with prospects (and non-prospects more interested in improving their skills than expecting scholarship attention from the coaching staff) receiving instruction from the Hokies' coaching staff and coaches from local high schools and colleges.

The important caveat, of course, is that the Orange and Maroon are subject to any shifting NCAA legislation, as well as the regulations in place during that time in the Commonwealth of Virginia. At this point, it appears the college governing body will indeed allow some sort of typical summer recruiting season (which is the philosophy behind the decisions of coaching staffs around the country, including VT's to begin scheduling official visits). State governments have been a little more adaptable as the state of the coronavirus pandemic in their regions shifts and develops. However, as vaccinations rise, the hope is that infection rates fall accordingly, and some semblance of normal is possible come June.

VT has been unable to host visitors on campus since last March, when a scheduled Dead Period ending March 1, but the emergency Dead Period beginning within two weeks of that date. The vast majority of the Class of 2021 around the country had to sign letters of intent without ever visiting campuses, and fortunately the expectation is that the struggle won't be repeated for 2022.