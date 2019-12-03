If I told you at the beginning of last week that Virginia Tech would go 1-2 in the Maui Invitational, you'd have shrugged, perhaps nodded. However, the way the Orange and Maroon hoopsters went about it turns out to be something of a surprise.

Mike Young's squad had a solid - at times even comfortable - victory over then-No. 1 Michigan State to move into the winner's bracket in Lahaina. Then, however, they were blasted by a pair of mid-majors in Dayton and BYU.

What does it all mean in aggregate?