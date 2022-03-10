Hokies build a big lead and ride it to victory over Notre Dame

With under two minutes to play in the first half, Virginia Tech led Notre Dame by 16 points. While the Irish would manage top whittle that advantage down to the single digits, VT was able to hold on and earn an 87-80 victory in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. With the victory, the Hokies are one step closer to locking up an NCAA Tournament bid.

VT was led by 20 points from senior forward Keve Aluma. His evening was an efficient one: 7/10 shooting from two-point land, 1/2 beyond the arc, and just a single turnover (of just six total for the Hokies) in 30 minutes. A double-double from Justyn Mutts and - perhaps most importantly - clutch free-throw shooting down the stretch helped complement Aluma's production and seal the victory. After several missed second-half free throws almost doomed VT the previous night against Clemson, a cruise to victory was a welcome change. For Notre Dame, guard Prentiss Hubb scored 23 points, but the Irish never led in the contest, and only got within three points very early and very late in the contest (before VT's foul shooting iced the victory). With the win, Virginia Tech advances to play the winner of this evening's North Carolina/UVa game, and the chance at a darkhorse run from the ACC's No. 7 seed is a tantalizing one. Thanks to the Hokies' massive win and results around the country, it would perhaps be just the cherry on top of a tournament résumé.