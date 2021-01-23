HokieHaven - Hokies blown out in Syracuse

Even if the final score slightly overstated the difference in quality between the teams, Syracuse was the much better squad in the Carrier Dome Saturday afternoon, and Virginia Tech is licking its wounds after a 78-60 loss to the Orange.

Hokie bigs battled foul trouble - something they haven’t really had to contend with this season, and which Syracuse is not particularly adept at forcing opponents into - with Keve Aluma and David N’Guessan both ending up on four fouls. It was Aluma’s rough day in other regards that portended bad things for the Orange and Maroon: He hit only 1 of 10 shots from the field, and snagged only four rebounds against a Syracuse team that is typically weak on the glass.

Sophomore shooting guard Jalen Cone also struggled, with a 1/8 mark from three-point range, including a number of wide open looks on which he’s typically automatic. Fellow sniper Hunter Catoor went 1/5 from beyond the arc - and also committed four turnovers. Against a Syracuse team that dares opponents to shoot over a zone, those types of performances from distance won’t cut it.

Despite all that, VT led 31-29 late in the first half, and looked the better squad in the opening frame to that point. A 4/13 day from three for Syracuse certainly helped in that regard - but neither team shot well, and the Hokies simply didn’t take advantage of the openings left by the Orange.

With the loss, VT drops to 11-3, 5-2 in conference play. That still places the Hokies near the upper echelon of the ACC. A win in the next contest - a Wednesday trip to Notre Dame - would keep the heat on league-leading Virginia. The in-state rivals square off in Caswell Coliseum next weekend.