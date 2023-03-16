Hokies begin spring practice with fresh optimism
BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry and coordinators Tyler Bowen (offense), Chris Marve (defense), and Stu Holt (special teams took to the media Tuesday morning to discuss the team's development through “phase one” of the off-season.
Season one, was a season full of rebuilding and a lack of winning ways for the Hokies, as they went 3-8 (1-6). Yet despite the quick depletion of O-line coach Joe Rudolph and QB coach Brad Glenn, who moved onto different jobs, the Hokies were quick to reassemble, as they brought in Ron Crook for the line, and they shifted offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen to an additional duty as he is now the Hokies QB coach along with offensive coordinator. Lastly former running back coach Stu Holt moved from running back to tight end coach. While the most exciting addition to the Hokies staff may be the running back coach. Enlisted now is former Maryland running backs coach and DeMatha Catholic head coach Elijah Brooks. Despite all the shifting and sudden new responsibilities for this Tech football program, an aurora of excitement quickly filled the room as the conference progressed.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
“So guys really came to it strong, roster looks a lot different investment in the sacrifice is much better. We're heading into phase two, which is really good. It's good for us. It's taking everything we did in phase one into phase two, which is spring. So we're excited about that, the roster looks completely different. And you know we've got some coaching changes that I'm really excited about.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news