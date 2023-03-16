BLACKSBURG, Va. - Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry and coordinators Tyler Bowen (offense), Chris Marve (defense), and Stu Holt (special teams took to the media Tuesday morning to discuss the team's development through “phase one” of the off-season.

Season one, was a season full of rebuilding and a lack of winning ways for the Hokies, as they went 3-8 (1-6). Yet despite the quick depletion of O-line coach Joe Rudolph and QB coach Brad Glenn, who moved onto different jobs, the Hokies were quick to reassemble, as they brought in Ron Crook for the line, and they shifted offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen to an additional duty as he is now the Hokies QB coach along with offensive coordinator. Lastly former running back coach Stu Holt moved from running back to tight end coach. While the most exciting addition to the Hokies staff may be the running back coach. Enlisted now is former Maryland running backs coach and DeMatha Catholic head coach Elijah Brooks. Despite all the shifting and sudden new responsibilities for this Tech football program, an aurora of excitement quickly filled the room as the conference progressed.