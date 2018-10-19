Tahj Gary is a student-athlete out of College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy that has been offered by over three dozen schools. The 2019 running back said he had "43 offers" before committing to the Virginia Tech Hokies. North Carolina and South Carolina were the other schools in his final three, but after a couple of visits to Blacksburg, Gary knew he wanted to be a Hokie. He takes you though his journey.

THE BEGINNING

"My first offer came mid way through my sophomore year and that was from Western Kentucky. Virginia Tech got involved early in my recruitment. I was getting mail, letters, emails and things like that in my sophomore year and then a lot all through my junior year. "I did not really talk to them yet and the offer had not come yet, but they showed me a lot of interest for over a year. "They were hitting me up on Twitter, they picked up the mail, and then a couple of months after my junior season, I got the offer. It was early in 2018. "They came to the school, I started talking to coach [Zohn] Burden a lot and things started picking up from there. That is kind of when the interest started for me. I did not know a lot about them early, but I wanted to find out more. "Coach Burden came through in the spring, he kept trying to get me to visit and I finally decided to go up there over the summer."

THE TURN

"My interest was not high in Virginia Tech at first. After visiting though, it changed. "All the coaches were texting me, inviting me up and once I got there, it was great. The coaching staff showed a lot of love, they all made me feel important and it was great. "When I got on campus, everyone knew me and all the coaches seemed so genuine. I got there and I thought it was a cool place, but by the time I left, I loved it. "I was observing everything up there, trying to learn as much as I could about the school and about two weeks after the visit, I kind of knew I wanted to go to Virginia Tech. "I had a feeling on campus and I told my mom two weeks after the visit that I wanted to commit to them. It was just a feeling I had. On that visit is when Virginia Tech took the lead for me."

THE FINALE

"I was back up there for the Notre Dame and that topped it off. "I knew I loved the coaches and how genuine they were, but then I saw the atmosphere, what the fans are like and it just came together for me. "The players are like a family and it is a strong brotherhood there. That is important to me. "I like the coaches, the atmosphere, the players and the offense. Their scheme is a lot like we run here. I feel I will have the chance to play early there. "When I let them know of my decision, they were happy to hear the news. I feel great about my commitment. It has been a journey and it is a blessing to go through it, but I am excited to have it done."

RIVALS REACTION