 HokieHaven - Hokies basketball roster overview
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-27 06:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hokies basketball roster overview

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

It's been a busy couple weeks in Blacksburg when it comes to the shape of the 2022-23 basketball roster.

Headed to the draft are grad seniors Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts. Gone to the Transfer Portal are would-be seniors Nahiem Alleyne (committed to UConn) and John Ojiako (as-yet uncommitted) and Jalen Haynes (East Tennessee State). And incoming is a Transfer Portal player headed in the opposite direction, former Memphis wing John Camden, who will be a redshirt freshman.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}