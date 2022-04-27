Hokies basketball roster overview

It's been a busy couple weeks in Blacksburg when it comes to the shape of the 2022-23 basketball roster.

Headed to the draft are grad seniors Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts. Gone to the Transfer Portal are would-be seniors Nahiem Alleyne (committed to UConn) and John Ojiako (as-yet uncommitted) and Jalen Haynes (East Tennessee State). And incoming is a Transfer Portal player headed in the opposite direction, former Memphis wing John Camden, who will be a redshirt freshman.