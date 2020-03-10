Hokies basketball preview 2019-20: North Carolina (ACC Tournament)
Virginia Tech's triple-OT win over North Carolina was an early harbinger of the slide to come. Can the Hokies win again to salvage a bit more respectability out of the 2020 portion of the season?
We'll find out this evening in Greensboro at the ACC Tournament.
If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!
The essentials
Opponent
North Carolina (13-18, 6-14 ACC)
Time • Channel
7:00 EST Tuesday, March 10, ACC Network
Location
Greensboro, N.C. (ACC Tournament)
The Line
Virginia Tech +3.5
The Tar Heels
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news