News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 12:14:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hokies basketball preview 2019-20: North Carolina (ACC Tournament)

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's triple-OT win over North Carolina was an early harbinger of the slide to come. Can the Hokies win again to salvage a bit more respectability out of the 2020 portion of the season?

We'll find out this evening in Greensboro at the ACC Tournament.

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

The essentials

Opponent
North Carolina (13-18, 6-14 ACC)

Time • Channel
7:00 EST Tuesday, March 10, ACC Network

Location
Greensboro, N.C. (ACC Tournament)

The Line
Virginia Tech +3.5

The Tar Heels

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}