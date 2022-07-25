Hokies back in the mix as Dylan Gooden approaches commitment
Although Virginia Tech did not make his top eight list this Winter, the Hokies are back in the mix for Dylan Gooden.
The four-star defensive end out of Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel includes the Orange and Maroon in his final four.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news