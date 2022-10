Yesterday, we broke down the grades from PFF 's reviews of the Hokies' season so far. But what did we learn?

It's worth noting off the bat that the numbers can't be taken as gospel: they are a guide, not a definitive accounting of Virginia Tech's performances.

A film review is certainly helpful in determining big-picture themes (and where things stack up to other programs around the country). But the very nature of reviewing every team's film means a lack of singular focus on VT - and certainly means there's a disconnect betwween the assumption of a player's assignment on a given play, and what that assignment actually is. With all that said, we'll distill some of the more salient thoughts here.