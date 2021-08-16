Hokies are in the top eight for Aberdeen
Mike Young's coaching staff is still on the hunt for Class of 2022 commitments, and Denzel Aberdeen has taken one step close to potentially being one.
The 6-4, 175-pound point guard out of Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips release his top eight schools over the weekend, and Virginia Tech is one.
