basketball

Hokies are in the top eight for Aberdeen

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Mike Young's coaching staff is still on the hunt for Class of 2022 commitments, and Denzel Aberdeen has taken one step close to potentially being one.

The 6-4, 175-pound point guard out of Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips release his top eight schools over the weekend, and Virginia Tech is one.

{{ article.author_name }}