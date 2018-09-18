From university release:

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Appearances in the Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina and the Boardwalk Classic in Atlantic City, plus the always tough Atlantic Coast Conference foes highlight the 2018-19 Virginia Tech men's basketball schedule.

Once again this season, the Hokies will host ESPN's "Big Monday", Feb. 4 against Louisville and Feb. 18 against rival Virginia. Tech will make a third "Big Monday" appearance on Jan. 21 at North Carolina.

The Hokies will play 16 home games this season. Tech will open the 2018-19 season at Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 9, as Gardner-Webb comes to town. Tech's next home game will be Saturday, Nov. 24 against St. Francis of Pennsylvania. Other home games will be Central Connecticut State, VMI, South Carolina State, North Carolina A&T and Maryland Eastern Shore.

Tech will travel to Charleston, South Carolina for the Charleston Classic on Nov. 15-18. On the 15th, Tech will play Ball State at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN2. The next day, the Hokies will play either Alabama or Northeastern. The final day of competition will be Nov. 18. The other side of the eight-team bracket includes Purdue, Wichita State, Davidson and Appalachian State. The Hokies and Alabama met in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Pittsburgh Regional to end last season.

Tech will travel to Happy Valley on Nov. 27 to take on Penn State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at 7 p.m. on either ESPN2 or ESPNU. On Dec. 15, the Hokies will travel to Atlantic City for a rematch against Washington in the inaugural Boardwalk Classic in historic Boardwalk Hall. The game will tip at 7 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPNU. The Hokies defeated the Huskies, 103-79, in the 2K Classic last season in Madison Square Garden.

The Hokies open the ACC regular season on Tuesday, Jan. 1, as they host Notre Dame in an ESPNU game. In addition to the Fighting Irish, Tech will host Boston College, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Virginia, Duke and will close out the regular season on March 8, hosting Miami at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 in a rare Friday night contest.

Tech will open its road ACC slate on Wednesday, Jan. 9, as it travels to Georgia Tech. The game will tip at 7 p.m. and be shown on regional sports networks. In addition to the Yellow Jackets, the Hokies will travel to Virginia, Miami, NC State, Clemson Pittsburgh, Notre Dame and Florida State, plus a "Big Monday" game at North Carolina on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

All 18 of the Hokies' ACC games will be televised this season. Tech will be featured on an ESPN network at least 16 times this season. All conference games carried on an ESPN network also will be available on the ESPN app. All conference games carried on Raycom, ACC Network Extra or a regional sports network also will be available on the ESPN app. The ACC Office will update times and additional broadcast coverage at a later date.