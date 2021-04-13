HokieHaven - Hokies announce Storm Murphy transfer

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head men's basketball coach Mike Young has announced the signing of grad transfer Storm Murphy on Tuesday.

Murphy, a guard from Wofford, will be able to play immediately for the 2021-22 academic year and has one season of eligibility remaining. A four-year letterwinner for the Terriers, with two of those years being under Young, Murphy is coming off his best season yet, making first-team All-SoCon, SoCon All-Tournament Team and first-team NABC All-District 21.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to reunite with Storm both as a player and as a person," Young said. "Storm fits exactly what Hokie Basketball is all about. He is a great kid from a great family, and I know he is more than prepared for the challenge of competing in the ACC and beyond."

Storm Murphy6'0", 180 lbs. – GuardMiddleton, Wis.Middleton HS | Wofford

2-time SoCon All-Tournament Team (2020, 2021)First-team All-SoCon (2020)Pinnacle Award (2019)SoCon All-Freshman Team (2018)

Wofford: Played in 126 games, starting 119 of those contests … Averaged 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists this past year … Was one of only 11 players to average that stat line or better nationally … Tallied double figures in 21 of 24 contests and dished over five assists on eight occasions … Concluded the season among the top of several statistical categories within the SoCon – second in assists (4.3) and free-throw percentage (.843); fourth in scoring (17.8); seventh in field-goal percentage (.470) and 3-point percentage (.400) and eighth in assist/turnover ratio (1.6) … One of the all-time greats, recording 1,315 career points to finish 24th on the program's all-time scoring list, while being slotted third in career starts (126), fourth in free-throw percentage (.849), fifth in assists (472 overall; 3.7/g) and 3-point percentage (.417) and ninth in 3-point field goals made (225).

Personal: Born on Jan. 3, 1999 in Madison, Wisconsin ... Son of Michael and Heidi Murphy ... Earned his undergraduate degree in business at Wofford.