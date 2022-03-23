Hokies announce more Spring Game details

Tickets available beginning Tuesday, March 29

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Football’s annual Spring Game will be held on Saturday, April 16 as part of Tech Athletics’ inaugural “Hokie Hi: Weekend at Home” event. Kickoff for head coach Brent Pry’s first spring game is set for 4 p.m. ET in Lane Stadium.





Current Virginia Tech students will be able to claim a complimentary ticket to the Spring Game through the standard lottery process used for regular season football games. Tickets will be sold to the general public for $5 along with the option to add a donation to the Hokie Club, creating another unique opportunity for all fans to continue to impact the Drive for 25, the Hokie Club’s annual membership goal of over 25,000 members.





Tickets will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, March 29. All tickets will be ordered online and will be delivered via mobile delivery or print-at-home, including tickets ordered on game day. Fans are encouraged to order tickets in advance in order to ensure a seamless gameday experience.





All seating will be general admission. Parking will be available in all open on-campus and off-campus lots. Similar to previous years, parking will be free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis.





The inaugural "Hokie Hi: Weekend at Home" will take place from April 14-16 and will offer Hokie Nation the chance to cheer on a number of Tech sports, including softball versus Virginia (games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday), baseball versus Miami (games on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday) and men's tennis versus Boston College (Friday).





Registration is also now open for Virginia Tech's annual 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance, which will take place that Saturday, April 16. The event will begin with a moment of silence at 9:43 a.m. to honor and remember the vibrant lives of the 32 students and faculty who were tragically taken from us in 2007. The event's 3.2-mile loop around the Blacksburg campus begins and ends on the Virginia Tech Drillfield near the April 16 Memorial and passes by landmarks such as the Duck Pond, the Grove, the Virginia Tech Pylons, and will take runners and walkers through Lane Stadium.





Visit RecSports.VT.edu/RunFor32 for registration details, T-shirt purchasing options and event updates. For more information on Day of Remembrance activities, visit WeRemember.VT.edu.