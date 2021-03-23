HokieHaven - Hokies announce McDonald brother signings

At long last, the final two pieces of Virginia Tech's 2021 recruiting class are official. SAlem (Va.) twins Jorden and Jaylen McDonald have signed Letters of Intent to join Virginia Tech.

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced on Tuesday that the Hokies have added Jayden and Jorden McDonald to Tech’s 2021 signing class, bringing the number of signees in this group up to 27 student-athletes. The twin brothers from Salem, Virginia are both listed as “athletes” and the Virginia Tech coaching staff will determine their potential positions once they arrive on campus in the summer.

Salem High School began its 2021 spring season on Monday, Feb. 22 with a 50-0 win against Blacksburg after not playing football in the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spartans are currently 4-0 on the season. The McDonalds are playing for head coach Don Holter at Salem High School and finished the 2019 campaign with a 12-2 record after reaching the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals vs. Tuscarora. They were also members of Salem’s 2017 Division 4 Virginia State Championship Team coached by Holter.

“Jayden and Jordan McDonald are not only very good football players, but they are also exceptional young men,” Holter said. “They are leaders in the classroom, community and on the field. Jayden and Jordan have been active volunteers in our city with local churches and food banks doing various tasks helping to feed elementary kids throughout the summer, kids who otherwise would not have access to much-needed nutritional items. In addition, both of them participate in presentations to elementary students as members of the African-American History Club.

Tech’s longstanding tradition of siblings playing in Blacksburg continues with this signing class that includes the McDonald brothers. The 2021 class also features two players who are following older brothers to Tech. TE Jack Hollifield is the younger brother of current LB Dax Hollifield and DB Jalen Stroman is the younger sibling of current Washington NFL Team member, CB Greg Stroman.