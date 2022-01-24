Hokies announce incoming transfers

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Football head coach Brent Pry announced Saturday that the team has added transfer QBs Jason Brown and Grant Wells, as well as WRs Jadan Blue and Stephen Gosnell.

Brown (6-2, 229) joins the Hokies from South Carolina where he helped the Gamecocks reach bowl eligibility in 2021. He went 2-2 as a starter, leading the Gamecocks to wins over Florida and Auburn. He completed 60 of 108 passes (55.6%) for eight TDs with six INTs.

Prior to South Carolina, Brown was a 2019 FCS All-America selection at St. Francis after leading the Northeast Conference with 3,084 passing yards, completing 251 of 403 passes (62.3%) with 28 TDs and six INTs. He also added one rushing score. He posted a trio of 300-yard passing games for the Red Flash, including a career-best 383 yards vs. Sacred Heart (10/26/19).

Brown played at Chancellor High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, leading the Chargers to a 9-3 season his senior year. He earned conference player of the year honors award and was a first-team all-conference selection. Brown concluded his high school career with 6,051 passing yards and 71 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,814 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Wells (6-2, 203) comes to Blacksburg from Marshall where he served as the starting quarterback for the past two seasons. He concluded his career with the Thundering Herd after completing 460 of 715 passes (64.3%) for 5,623 yards with 34 TDs and 22 INTs. He also ran 115 times for 237 yards with nine scores.

The Charleston, West Virginia native was named the 2020 Conference USA Freshman of the Year after leading the conference with 2,091 passing yards and 18 TD passes. He became the first freshman QB to earn first-team All-Conference USA honors. He earned honorable mention all-conference accolades in 2021 after ranking 15th in the nation with 3,532 passing yards. Wells owns eight career 300-yard passing games, including a career-high 433-yard performance vs. East Carolina (9/18/21).

Wells was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN and was ranked as the No. 8 recruit out of West Virginia by Rivals and ESPN. Wells threw for 2,538 yards and 22 TDs as a senior at George Washington High School. He also played baseball at George Washington.

***

Blue (6-0, 190) comes to Tech following a productive career at Temple where he caught 169 passes for 1,672 yards and 10 touchdowns in 35 games for the Owls. He also rushed 12 times for 44 yards. Blue accumulated five games with 10 or more receptions and posted six 100-yard receiving games, including a career-high 132-yard performance at Maryland (9/14/19).

He earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference honors following the 2019 season when he hauled in a Temple school-record 95 receptions for 1,067 yards, becoming the first Temple player to ever accumulate a 1,000-yard receiving season. He named to the 2020 Biletnikoff Award Watch List and earned All-AAC honorable mention status following the 2020 season.

Blue played at Peddie Prep High School in Hightstown, New Jersey where he earned first-team all-conference and first-team all-prep honors as a wide receiver. He transferred to Peddie Prep after playing receiver at Mt. Saint Joseph High School in Baltimore, Maryland where he was a first-team all-state selection and a state champion track athlete. Blue’s cousin, Lardarius Webb, enjoyed a nine-year NFL career as a safety for the Baltimore Ravens.

Gosnell (6-2, 210) arrives at Tech from North Carolina where he played wide receiver the past two seasons. He played in 15 games for the Tar Heels during that span and recorded two receptions for 11 yards.

Gosnell played at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, North Carolina. He helped East Surry to a 15-0 record and the 1AA state championship as a senior after recording 68 receptions for 1,544 yards with 22 touchdowns. Those 22 TD receptions rank as the ninth-best single-season total in NCHSAA history, while those 1,544 receiving yards rank as the 20th-best seasonal mark in state history. Over his three prep seasons, Gosnell hauled in 99 receptions for 2,134 yards with 32 touchdown receptions, while rushing for 2,230 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also split time at quarterback his sophomore and junior season, throwing for 1,684 yards with 19 touchdowns.

Gosnell earned NCPreps.com all-state honors as both a punt and kickoff returner as a senior. He was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and was ranked as the No. 35 player in the state of North Carolina by the service. He is the older brother of 2022 signee Benji Gosnell, continuing Tech’s long tradition of siblings playing together in Blacksburg.