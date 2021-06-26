Hokies announce four 'effect' games for 2021 season

Virginia Tech will have four special color events in the stands for football games this Fall. The second-ever "Stripe Lane" game highlights a slate that also includes Orange, White, and Maroon Effect contests.

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech athletics department has announced Effect games for the upcoming 2021 football season, including plans for the second-ever Stripe Lane game on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Four Effect games will be held at Tech football contests this fall:

• Orange Effect - Friday, Sept. 3 vs. North Carolina

• Military Appreciation & White Effect - Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Middle Tennessee

• Hokie Effect (Stripe Lane) - Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. Notre Dame

• Homecoming & Maroon Effect - Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Pitt

Virginia Tech athletics partners with the Undergraduate Student Senate (formerly Student Government Association) to execute Effect game experiences for all fans in attendance at Lane Stadium.