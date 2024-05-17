Ben Burnham 6-7 | 220 lbs. | Forward | Senior Fort Mill, S.C. College of Charleston Carmel Christian School Burnham comes to Blacksburg after three successful seasons at College of Charleston where he guided the Cougars to back-to-back NCAA tournaments in 2023 and 2024. As a junior, Burnham averaged 11.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game – in just 22.2 minutes per contest – while shooting 46% from the hardwood and 37% from long range. The Fort Mill, South Carolina, native reached double-figure scoring 23 times, including going for 20-or-more on four occasions. He dialed up 19 points on 6 of 11 shooting in a 109-96 setback to Alabama in the first round of this year’s Big Dance. His career high of 23 points came against Rhode Island on Dec. 10, 2023. As a freshman at College of Charleston in 2021-22, Burnham was a CAA All-Rookie Team honoree after averaging 7.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. His scoring increased to 8.8 points per game in 2022-23. Burnham dropped in nine points on 4 of 5 shooting in the Cougars’ 77-75 victory over the Hokies in the final of the Charleston Classic on Nov. 20, 2022. He steered CofC to a 31-4 record and an NCAA tournament berth later that season. A standout at Carmel Christian School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Burnham was a two-time NCISAA all-state selection. He chose Tech over Florida State, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Coach Young on Burnham We are so fired up about Ben joining our team, in large part because of how hard he plays and works! He is a versatile 6-foot-7 ‘Swiss Army knife’ who can do damage all over the court on both ends. He comes from successful programs his whole career. His impact for our team - on and off the court - will be felt the second he steps foot on campus this summer. We are excited to get him here and introduce him to Hokie Nation very soon!

Rodney Brown Jr. 6-6 | 180 lbs. | Guard | Sophomore Perris, Calif. Cal Rancho Christian School Brown Jr. began his collegiate career at Cal in 2023-24, playing in all 32 games while averaging 3.5 points and 1.1 rebounds in 14 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 guard reached double-figure scoring three times: Jan. 3 at USC (13 points), Feb. 1 at Arizona (12) and Feb. 15 at Washington State (12). He connected on 40.6% from the floor and 39.7% from three. The Perris, California, native knocked down multiple 3-pointers in eight games, including three twice vs. San Diego State (Nov. 25) and at USC (Jan. 3). Brown Jr. Attended Rancho Christian School in Temecula, Calif., and guided his team to the 2023 CIF Southern Section Division 2A championship game as a senior, dropping in 16 points in the title game. The former four-star recruit averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Eagles as a junior in 2021-22. He chose Tech over Santa Clara. Brown Jr. held offers from Oregon State, San Diego, Tennessee, Washington State and USC among others coming out of high school.

Coach Young on Brown Jr. Rodney is an extremely talented guard with great size and versatility. He had a very solid freshmen year, showing flashes of his ability to shoot and score the basketball. He has the opportunity to take a huge jump this offseason. We can’t wait to get Rodney here and get to work.

Hysier Miller 6-1 | 190 lbs. | Guard | Senior Philadelphia, Pa. Temple Neumann Goretti Miller comes to Blacksburg after three seasons at Temple where he averaged 10.6 points and 3.3 assists per game. As a junior, Miller nearly doubled his scoring output at 15.9 points per game, which was ninth in the AAC. He was sixth in the conference with 4.0 assists per game. Steering the Owls to the AAC tournament title game, Miller put up a tournament-record 96 points over a five-game stretch, including a career-high 32 against UAB in the final. Miller was named to the AAC All-Tournament team for his efforts after also setting tournament records in assists (23) and steals (16). He was a double-figure scorer 30 times with 10 of those going for 20-plus points. Primarily a point guard, Miller dished out 145 assists in 2023-24, including a season-high nine at VCU on Dec. 16. Miller knocked down five 3-pointers on three occasions last season: vs. Columbia (Nov. 18), vs. Tulsa (March 2) and vs. FAU (March 16). The Philadelphia native started 76 of his 91 career games, including every game as a sophomore and junior. Miller was named the 2021 Pennsylvania AAAA State Player of the Year after averaging 18.4 points, 10 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game at Neumann Goretti. He selected Tech over Virginia, Seton Hall and Providence.

Coach Young on Miller Hysier is a prototypical Philly point guard that cares about one thing: winning! His toughness and competitive spirit will be infectious in our program from day one. Hokie Nation is going to love the energy he brings to every game. We are thrilled to have him as a part of our program.

Toibu “Tobi” Lawal 6-8 | 200 lbs. | Forward | Junior London, England VCU Lee Academy Lawal competed two seasons at VCU before entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 7.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game as a sophomore in 2023-24, while shooting 66.7% from the hardwood. He played in 63 games over his two seasons in Richmond. A native of London, England, Lawal is an exceptional athlete with superior leaping ability. He recorded a 49.5-inch vertical leap in 2023 preseason combine testing. Lawal left England to further his basketball career at Lee Academy in Maine for his senior year in 2021-22. He averaged 14.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game. Having a strong relationship with former VCU assistant coach and current Tech staffer, J.D. Byers, Lawal chose the Hokies over Arizona State and Memphis.

Coach Young on Lawal Tobi is one of the best athletes in college basketball and plays with a high motor. He’s still relatively new to the game, starting to play competitively just six short years ago in England at the City of London Basketball Academy under head coach Jackson Gibbons. He has a tremendous work ethic, and his game continues to grow. He will be a fan favorite in Cassell. We are thrilled to have Tobi a part of our Hokie Family.

Ben Hammond 5-11 | 165 lbs. | Guard | Freshman Fairfax, Va. Paul VI Hammond will provide depth at the point guard position for Tech. Previously signed with Rhode Island last fall, Hammond reopened his recruitment on April 16 and chose the Hokies less than two weeks later. The 5-foot-11 standout was the point guard for Paul VI, which finished the season 35-3 and ranked No. 2 in the country by ESPN. Hammond earned First-Team All-Met honors in March after averaging 14 points, 6.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game as a senior. In addition to eclipsing 1,000 career points, Hammond became PVI’s all-time winningest player after guiding the Panthers to their fourth straight VISAA state title and his second WCAC title. On the Nike EYBL circuit, Hammond plays for Team Takeover. Hammond joins former Tech star Erick Green, who led the nation in scoring in 2013, with ties to Paul VI and Team Takeover. A consensus three-star prospect and a top-10 player in Virginia, Hammond chose the Hokies over Tennessee.

Coach Young on Hammond Ben has consistently won at the highest levels of both high school and grassroots basketball. Playing for two of the premier programs in the country – Paul IV Catholic under head coach Glenn Farello and Team Takeover under head coach Jamil Jones – Ben has demonstrated his ability to lead and make his teammates better from the point guard position. He will make an immediate impact in our program.

Jaden Schutt 6-5 | 190 lbs. | Guard | Redshirt Sophomore Yorkville, Ill. Duke Yorkville Christian Rated as the No. 50 overall recruit in ESPN’s Top 100 for the class of 2022, Schutt comes to Tech after a pair of seasons at Duke. With the Blue Devils, he averaged 2.1 points in 14 games as a freshman in 2022-23. Schutt drilled seven of his 20 3-point attempts (35%). After connecting on 2 of 5 from long range against UNC Pembroke in a Duke exhibition game, Schutt redshirted and underwent successful surgery on his left knee. The Yorkville, Illinois, native averaged 24.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 52% from the floor and 39% from deep on his way to earning 2022 Gatorade Player of Year in Illinois. A proven winner on the court, Schutt guided Yorkville Christian to the Class 1A state title in 2021-22. He competed for the Illinois Wolves on the AAU circuit, steering the team to the Under Armour Association 17U title in the summer of 2021. Schutt selected Tech over Butler, Dayton, Georgia, Oregon and Notre Dame.

Coach Young on Schutt We are anxious to get Jaden on campus for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is his desire to work. We recruited Jaden out of high school, in large part, because of his perfect fit to our style of play and skill level. He is a versatile guard who can cut, screen and shoot the ball at a high level. Jaden comes from a long line of success everywhere he has been whether the Illinois Wolves or Yorkville Christian where he won championships, broke records and racked up numerous accolades. He has been coached and pushed every step along the way and we are excited to work with him soon. Hokie Nation should be fired up to see him compete this November!