From University release:

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Athletics announced on Sunday that it is making plans to potentially host a game at Lane Stadium against Marshall on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The outcome of Tech’s game with UVA on Friday will determine a possible 12th game. With a victory over UVA on Friday, Nov. 23, a game WILL BE held at Lane Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, with a noon ET kickoff.

If the Hokies do not secure their fifth win of the year on Friday and do not have an opportunity to become bowl eligible, the game on Dec. 1 vs. Marshall WILL NOT be played.

Hokie Club members, suite and club seat holders and all season-ticket holders will be advised of pertinent ticketing details via email in addition to all specifics being communicated on HokieSports.com once determined.

Additionally, should Tech proceed with a noon ET kickoff in football vs. Marshall, tip off for the men’s basketball game vs. Central Connecticut State would move to 5 p.m. ET. That basketball contest is currently slated for a 1 p.m. ET tipoff at Cassell Coliseum and will remain at 1 p.m. ET if a home football game is not played on Dec. 1.

Virginia Tech was originally slated to host East Carolina on Sept. 15, while Marshall was scheduled to play at South Carolina on that date. A potential game on Dec. 1 would serve as 12th game for both teams.

Tech owns a 10-2 all-time record against Marshall, including wins in the last eight meetings dating back to 1951. The series began in 1913 with Marshall’s victories coming in 1939 and 1940 in a pair of games played in Huntington, WV.