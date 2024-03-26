A whirlwind Hokies week was put to a standstill Tuesday morning when Athletic Director Whit Babcock announced Women's Basketball coach Kenny Brooks would be leaving the Hokies to take the same position in Lexington, Ky.

Thanks to a release from Virginia Tech Athletics staff, quotes were obtained from Babcock regarding Brooks's departure.

"We hired Kenny in 2016 with the intent of revitalizing our women’s basketball program."

"Needless to say, Kenny, his staff and student-athletes created a culture of excellence on and off the court. He was an incredible mentor to the young women in our women’s basketball program and a terrific representative of our department and university. We wish Kenny and his family well in this next chapter of his career."

With the recent rumors that Clemson is hiring former Hokies Women's Basketball assistant Shawn Poppie from Chattanooga, a frantic search must now be underway for Babcock.

“I remain confident in the trajectory of our women’s basketball program and when combined with our resources, specifically NIL, that the future of our women’s basketball program is bright.”

Brooks will be leaving the Hokies after eight seasons, all of which the Hokies tallied at least 20 wins. Brooks led Tech to the Final Four with a 31-5 record last season and a 25-8 record this year. Their season came to a close Sunday night with a 75-72 loss to the Baylor Bears in the Round of 32.