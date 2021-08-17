Hokies announce 2021 Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame class

BLACKSBURG – Four All-Americans, including two Olympians, and one Super Bowl champion comprise the 2021 Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame seven-member class as announced Tuesday.

The 2021 class of inductees includes:

Queen Harrison Claye, a three-time NCAA women’s track and field champion, a six-time All-American, 2010 Bowerman Award winner and a 2008 Olympian;

Kristi Castlin, a seven-time All-American in women’s track and field, a three-time ACC champion and the bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics;

Xavier Adibi, a football All-American and a two-time All-ACC player who helped the Hokies to two ACC championships during his career in the mid 2000s;

Jamon Gordon, the 2006-07 ACC Defensive Player of the Year who guided Tech back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996;

Macho Harris, a first team All-American at cornerback as a senior who led the Hokies to back-to-back ACC football titles in 2007 and 2008;

Jackie Davoud Hendrick, the Atlantic 10’s Most Outstanding Diver in 1998 and 1999, a five-time conference champion; and

Tyronne Drakeford, a three-time All-BIG EAST selection and won Super Bowl XXIX with the San Francisco 49ers.