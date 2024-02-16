The first quarter was tight. It was knotted up at four a few minutes into the period until Georgia Amoore got a layup to go as she was fouled, which ignited the Cassell Coliseum fans.

It was a neck and neck game throughout the full 40 minutes on Thursday night when the No. 12 Hokies took on Duke in the second matchup of the season between the teams. Virginia Tech was able to pull off the win, taking it down to the end, with a 61-56 victory.

Liz Kitley, who had another exceptional night, then got a few jumpers to go, but Duke’s Reigan Richardson hit a three just a few seconds before the quarter ended to make it a one point deficit.

Kitley already had 10 points and four rebounds in the first. The Hokies had a 15-14 lead going into the second quarter.

Duke came out hot in the second, scoring the first six points, and getting out to a 20-15 lead. After the Hokies got a bit closer, Carys Baker hit a three to bring it to a 22-21 deficit.

With two minutes to go before the half, Amoore knocked down a three. Kitley then hit a turn-around jumper, and Matilda Ekh hit a mid-range shot. The Hokeis finished the first half on a dominating 7-0 run, and went into the break with a 30-27 lead over the Blue Devils.

With 4:08 to play in the 3rd, Tech was up 39-35. Duke then went on a quick 6-0 run, causing Kenny Brooks to call a timeout with 2:16 to play in the quarter. Tech prevailed and got it back to a tie game, as it was knotted up 42-42, going into the fourth.

The two teams continued to go back and forth during the whole fourth period, as neither squad could find a way to get more than a one or two possession advantage.

With 35 seconds to play, Virginia Tech had possession with a three-point lead when Kenny Brooks decided to take a timeout.

Despite a rough shooting night, Georgia Amoore knocked down the biggest shot of the game; hitting a three pointer with 20 seconds remaining to give the Hokies a six point lead.

Amoore then hit two more free throws at the end as Tech went on to win by five.

Kitley finished the game with 34 points and 12 rebounds. It’s her 18th double-double of the season, and her sixth game of the season with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds. It doesn’t get easier for the Hokies, as they now head to Louisville to face the number 18 ranked team in the country at 2pm ET on Sunday.