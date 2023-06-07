CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team is set to play national runner up Iowa at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on November 9 in the Ally Tipoff the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Wednesday. The event will pit two conference champions and 2023 NCAA Final Four teams against each other and will be available on ESPN platforms with specific details announced at a later date.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Ally Tipoff playing against the University of Iowa,” Virginia Tech Head Coach Kenny Brooks said. “This game will feature high level talent that will showcase two teams that experienced the Final Four last year. This premier matchup will be great not only for our prestigious conferences but will be a great display for women’s basketball.”

Tickets will go on sale later in the summer and fans can sign up for more information and presale opportunities at AllyTipoff.com.

Tech and Iowa have met just three times previously in women’s basketball, with the Hawkeyes winning twice, including the last matchup in 2011 in Iowa City.

Iowa is led by PG Caitlin Clark, the 2023 AP National Player of the Year. She scored over 1,000 points last season and was the national leader in assists at 8.6 per game. Clark also led the nation in triple-doubles with five and 3-pointers made at 140 for the season. Her total of 32 made 3’s during the 2023 NCAA Tournament set a tournament record.

The backcourt matchup promises to be an exciting one as Clark will likely guard Tech’s All-American PG Georgia Amoore who made the second-most 3’s in the country a season ago (118). Amoore, who was named the MVP of the ACC Tournament and the Seattle 3 Region’s Most Outstanding Player, connected on 24 3’s in the NCAA Tournament and set an ACC Tournament record with 14 in Greensboro en route to lifting the program’s first ACC Championship trophy.

Tech also returns center Elizabeth Kitley, a Second Team All-American and two-time ACC Player of the Year. Last season she averaged 18.2 points per game and 10.7 rebounds, collecting 23 double-doubles and helping the Hokies to their best season in program history. She recorded national top 10s in blocks, double-doubles, field goals and rebounds. For her career, she tops the Virginia Tech record book in numerous categories: points, double-doubles, 30-point games, field goals, field goal percentage and blocks.

Cayla King is Tech’s third returning starter in 2023-24. She ranks fourth all-time at Tech with 225 3’s and owns the record for 3’s in a game with nine.