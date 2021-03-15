After learning yesterday that Florida would be the first-round opponent, the Hokies now know when they'll play.

The NCAA Tournament's Round of 64 will begin with a Virginia Tech flavor: the round's opening game will take place at 12:15 EDT Friday, matching the Hokies and Gators. 10th-seeded Virginia Tech and 7th-seeded Florida will play on national broadcast television, squaring of on CBS.

With 15 games following later in the day Friday, the Hokies will have the chance to either prepare for their second-round game (against No. 2 Ohio State or No. 15 Oral Roberts - those two follow the Hokies on CBS at 3:00 p.m.) or lick their wounds at season's end and hopefully have a chance to enjoy some of the remaining games as spectators.

Early line have the game between VT and UF as a pick 'em or slight advantage to Florida.