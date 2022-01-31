Hokies and ACC reveal full 2022 schedule

The schedule is here! Virginia Tech's full slate of ACC contests is set.

VT opens at Old Dominion before three straight home games, including a conference matchup with Boston College and Thursday night rivalry game with West Virginia.

Trips to North Carolina and Pittsburgh are followed by a home game against Miami and then the Hokies' bye week.

Virginia Tech finishes with three out of the final five on the road, including another Thursday night game (this one at NC State), and a non-conference trip to Liberty the weekend before hosting Virginia in the Commonwealth Cup rivalry.