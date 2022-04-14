Hokies among those in strongest pursuit of Kristopher Jones

One of the state's top Class of 2024 prospects, Stafford (Va.) Mountain View linebacker Kristopher Jones has no shortage of suitors.

The Hokies are among those putting in the most work to try to keep him in the Commonwealth for his college ball. The No. 109 overall prospect and No. 3 inside linebacker nationally in his class, Virginia Tech's coaching staff is determined to ensure the No 2 Virginian doesn't leave the state.

They aren't the only ones pushing, though.