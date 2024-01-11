After multiple trips to Blacksburg during the 2023 season, Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett 2025 defensive end Cole Funderburk had the Hokies in his list of favorites.

Appalachian State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Wake Forest are the other programs near the top of the list for the time being. Those marginalized as he moves forward are largely mid-majors - and it's entirely possible that more Power-5 options coming onboard would see new entrants secure a spot among his favorites, as well.

Funderburk camped at Virginia Tech in June, was offered in early October, and returned for the final home game of the year.

"The campus and feeling around the campus with all the tailgates and people was awesome," he said of that trip. "Their fans were really welcoming and friendly as we were getting off the bus."

He has been on multiple trips to each of his favorites save for Indiana, while he has visited (but not yet received offers from) Duke, Georgia, and Virginia. Given the early stages of his recruitment - Funderburk does not yet even so much as have a ranking according to Rivals.com - it's likely that this favorites list is just the first of many before the process begins to truly wind down.