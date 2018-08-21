Oak Hill Academy wing Jahmius Ramsey has trimmed his list to ten schools, with the Hokies remaining in the hunt.

Virginia Tech is still looking for its first 2019 hoops commit. Could it come from a top-50 in-state player?

Florida, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Miami, NC State, Oregon, and Texas Tech are the other remaining options for the 6-4, 190-pounder, who is ranked the No. 37 overall prospect in the nation.

Ramsey had intended to wait until after his senior high school season to even take any college visits - putting him on the later end of the decision spectrum - but a change in high schools may slightly alter those plans. Going from one basketball powerhouse in Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy to another in Oak Hill may not ultimately impact that, but it does provide the opportunity to drop into Blacksburg much more easily.

Indiana and Louisville are considered among the other prime contenders, but obviously there's plenty of time until Spring for Ramsey's recruitment to continue playing out.