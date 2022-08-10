Hokies among finalists for Parson’s Friday commitment
The Hokies’ top option to join three-star Dylan Wittke in the 2023 quarterback class will make the call soon.
Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood passer Chris Larson will make the call this Friday. Mississippi State, SMU, and TCU join Virginia Tech on the finalists’ list.
Mississippi State is considered the prohibitive favorite for Parson. A longtime Florida State commitment, he pulled back from his pledge to the anoles this Spring - with a Virginia Tech offer coming through even before he made that official.
Parson’s most recent visit to Blacksburg was over a year ago, whereas he visited Starkville twice this Summer. The Rivals FutureCast is unanimous in favor of the Bulldogs.