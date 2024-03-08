GREENSBORO, N.C.- Virginia Tech (24-6, 14-4) picked up their first win of the ACC Tournament with a 55-47 over the Miami Hurricanes (19-12, 8-10).

ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley was absent from the lineup on Friday and eventually eliminated from contention to participate in this year's ACC Tournament after suffering an injury during last Sunday’s Commonwealth Clash. Transfer forward Rose Micheaux started the game in Kitley's place.

Two strong layups from freshman Clara Strack late in the first quarter earned Tech their first solid lead, which they maintained for the latter stages of the opening period.

Strack shined in her first ACC Tournament appearance. The now-incumbent center came off the bench and accounted for 10 Hokie points, along with five rebounds, en route to Tech’s quarterfinal victory.

The Maroon and Orange held a 16-12 lead going into the second quarter, but Miami was hot on their heels. With 4:47 left in the half, the Hurricanes had the score knotted at 18. However, another good jumper from Strack put Tech back in the lead and would eventually surge the Hokies into the break with a 25-20 lead.

Senior point guard Georgia Amoore struggled against Miami’s defense in the first half, tallying just four points and three turnovers. The Australian native subbed out with 5:01 left in the first half. Yet, when she returned in the third quarter, her game had transformed completely. Amoore finished the game with 27 points on 7-14 second-half shooting, including 10 total points from the stripe.

The Hurricanes continued to put up a gritty fight against coach Brook’s squad, but once the shots began to fall, Amoore and her squad's stamp on the night was felt throughout Greensboro Coliseum.

Tech will now face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday at noon EST in the first semifinal of the ACC Tournament. The last time the two sides faced off, it was a bittersweet day, as the Hokies fell 71-58 but clinched their share of the ACC regular season title.



