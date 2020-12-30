HokieHaven - Hokies add Vanderbilt transfer Tae Daley

Virginia Tech will lose all-ACC safety Divine Deablo going into 2021, but the cupboard won't be left bare. The Orange and Maroon got additional depth Wednesday evening with the addition of Vanderbilt transfer Tae Daley.

The 6-0, 202-pound Daley was a two-year starter for the Commodores, contributing in a small role as a true freshman, emerging as a start during his sophomore year, and starting every healthy game as a junior. He opted out prior to the 2020 season, and thanks to the NCAA's eligibility freeze, he has a fifth year available as a transfer - two to play as a Hokie - should he so desire.

He made six total tackles - two for loss - in his freshman year. During his sophomore season, he was sixth on the team with 45 total tackles, 5.5 for loss (1.5 sacks) and also broke up a pass. In 2019, he had 57 total tackles to come in third on the Vandy roster, and also intercepted three passes, broke up two more, and even forced a fumble. While the Commodores were never elite defensively in his time on West End, the pass defense cratered in his absence this season, finishing second-to-last nationally in efficiency against.

Daley headed to Vanderbilt from Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside, where he was a three-star safety in the 2017 class. Virginia Tech should benefit if he enjoys his time in Blacksburg: the staff has been consistently building recruiting inroads in the Peach State, including in the Central portion of Georgia, where Daley is from.