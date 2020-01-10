News More News
Hokies add transfer Raheem Blackshear

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech will have a second transfer running back in 2020. Former Rutgers standout Raheem Blackshear is a Hokie.

Blackshear joins ex-Kansas tailback Khalil Herbert as runners to join Virginia Tech via grad transfer. Blackshear played in just four games as a junior to join Virginia Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

In his time at Rutgers, Blackshear ran 211 times for 912 yards (4.3 per carry) and six touchdowns. He also caught 80 passes for 810 yards and another six touchdowns, and a hybrid RB/receiver/slot role is potentially in the future for the 5-9, 195-pounder.

See the Virginia Tech depth chart with Blackshear in the fold here:

2019 Eligibility
Fr. So. Jr. Sr.

Cole Beck

Nashaun Overton*, W

Raheem Blackshear

Khalil Herbert

Malik Bell, W

Terius Wheatley

Jalen Holston*

J'Wan Evans*, W


Tahj Gary*

Keshawn King*


Carter Rivenburg*, W

Caleb Steward


* Unused redshirt

The Hokies lose leading rusher Deshawn McClease to the NFL, but have plenty of returning talent - plus Herbert - to fill out an extremely impressive run game, if all goes according to plan.

{{ article.author_name }}