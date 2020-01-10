Virginia Tech will have a second transfer running back in 2020. Former Rutgers standout Raheem Blackshear is a Hokie.

Blackshear joins ex-Kansas tailback Khalil Herbert as runners to join Virginia Tech via grad transfer. Blackshear played in just four games as a junior to join Virginia Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

In his time at Rutgers, Blackshear ran 211 times for 912 yards (4.3 per carry) and six touchdowns. He also caught 80 passes for 810 yards and another six touchdowns, and a hybrid RB/receiver/slot role is potentially in the future for the 5-9, 195-pounder.

See the Virginia Tech depth chart with Blackshear in the fold here: