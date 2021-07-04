Hokies add three-star guard MJ Collins

One of the fastest risers in the country ended his recruitment today when three-star Rivals150 standout MJ Collins committed to Virginia Tech. Collins also took a visit to Clemson this June and was in communication with Illinois, Cincinnati, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh. Below Rivals.com will take a look at what Virginia Tech is getting in the newest Hokie shooting guard.

WHY I LIKE HIM

Collins is a shot maker, plain and simple. Standing at 6-feet-4 and 190 pounds. Collins has great positional size as he finished last season as a part of the 50/40/90 club. The Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian shooting guard can be an explosive straight-line driver and he has the measurables to be a good team defender, especially in the passing lanes. As Collins continues to develop his passing and ability as a secondary ball handler, there is a lot to like here, fitting right into the identity Mike Young is building.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

“Virginia Tech was the first high major to contact me and show serious interest in me, so I’ll always have love for them. I watched a lot of their games this year and I like how they let their guards play with freedom. Coach told me I am No. 1 on their recruiting board, so that is something a prospect always wants to hear. They showed me their campus and all the snack rooms. They showed me their weight rooms, and what they want to do with me physically. They told me they want to add at least 10 to 15 pounds on me, which is what I need. They really drove home the fact they want to come in and be an impact right away.”

RIVALS' REACTION

Shot making is key in today’s game, especially for a Virginia Tech team that averaged 23.1 threes per game and shot 35.4-percent from beyond the arc last season. Getting on the board early with a fast-rising Rivals150 shot maker is big for Mike Young and staff. Virginia Tech also hosted Rivals150 No. 45 Tyrell Ward, No. 57 Rodney Rice, No. 141 Alex Karaban as well as three-stars Sean Jones and Maliq Brown among others on visits this June.



