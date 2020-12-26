HokieHaven - Hokies add Maryland transfer lineman

The 6-1, 305-pounder recently completed his fourth year with the Terps, but thanks to the NCAA's eligibility freeze and one-time free-for-all in transferring with the ability to play immediately at a new landing spot, has one season remaining to play in Blacksburg. All told, he lined up at center in 27 total games for the Terps, who have hovered around the top-40 programs in yards per rush over the past four seasons. The exception was 2018, the season in which Jordan got the most run on the field. He played in 10 games that season, and UMd averaged 5.67 yards per rush, No. 10 nationally.

Jordan hails from the western suburbs of Washington DC and attended DC St. John's for his high school ball. Virginia Tech has been trying to re-establish itself as a recruiting power in the region, and having another advocate can only help.

VT lost left tackle Christian Darrisaw to the NFL this offseason, while two players who rotated at right guard, Bryan Hudson and Doug Nester, have both opted to transfer. Nester has announced his destination - West Virginia - while Hudson has yet to reveal his plans for next season. The Hokies also bring in two freshman offensive linemen in the 2021 class with the early signing period in the books - and perhaps more to come by the time the traditional signing period in February rolls around.

The Hokies were the country's No. 10 yards-per-rush team this year.