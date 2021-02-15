HokieHaven - Hokies add Jon Tenuta to football staff

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Monday that 40-year coaching veteran Jon Tenuta is joining Virginia Tech as senior defensive analyst. Tenuta owns 19 seasons of experience as defensive coordinator and has been associated with programs that have made 19 bowl appearances during his career. He has coached over 40 players who have gone on to play professionally.

Tenuta most recently spent the past four seasons at the University of Cincinnati. He served as a senior defensive analyst in 2020 after a three-year stint as safeties coach for the Bearcats from 2017-19.

“We’re thrilled to bring Jon’s wisdom, experience and football background into our program,” Fuente said. “Jon could help any program in America, but I’m exceedingly grateful that he’s joining us at Virginia Tech. Jon will be a valuable resource for all of us at Virginia Tech and I’m glad he’s here. I know Jon is eager to help our team while also having a front-row seat watching his son, Luke, continue to grow and develop as a young man and a player.”

“I appreciate Coach Fuente extending this role to me,” Tenuta said. “Football has been very good to me and my family over the years, so the chance to join the program where my son is playing was really an opportunity I couldn’t pass up at this stage of my career. I’ve missed a lot of games and moments to see all of my three sons compete in person over the years, so from a personal and a professional standpoint coming to Virginia Tech was an offer I couldn’t refuse. I look forward to getting to work with Coach Fuente, his staff and the Hokies.”

In addition to his tenure at Cincinnati, Tenuta’s lengthy resume includes coaching stops at Virginia (2013-15), NC State (2010-12), Notre Dame (2008-09), Georgia Tech (2002-07), Ohio State (1996-2000), Oklahoma (1995), SMU (1989-94), Kansas State (1988), Marshall (1987-88), Vanderbilt (1984-85), Maryland (1983) and Virginia (1981-82).

Fuente was a quarterback at Oklahoma when Tenuta coached the Sooners defensive backs in 1995. Tenuta was a three-year letterwinner as a defensive back at Virginia.

In addition to Luke, Tenuta and his wife, Dori, have two other sons – Zach (married to Jennifer) and Matt. Zach serves as the defensive coordinator at Norfolk State University. Matt is a professional baseball player and is currently with the Monterrey Sultans.