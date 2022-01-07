Hokies add Jadan Blue from NCAA Transfer Portal
The Hokies' Transfer Portal hot streak continues former Temple wide receiver Jadan Blue will play his final year of eligibility in Blacksburg.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news