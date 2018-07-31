Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Just a few days after losing one member of the 2018 class (though perhaps not officially yet), VT is back on board.

It may be late in the cycle to add a Class of 2018 pledge - orientation for the Fall semester is already under way, after all - but the Hokies' coaching staff won't complain about a commitment from Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor shooting guard Isaiah Wilkins.