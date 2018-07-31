Hokies add hoops recruit late for 2018
Just a few days after losing one member of the 2018 class (though perhaps not officially yet), VT is back on board.
It may be late in the cycle to add a Class of 2018 pledge - orientation for the Fall semester is already under way, after all - but the Hokies' coaching staff won't complain about a commitment from Winston-Salem (N.C.) Mount Tabor shooting guard Isaiah Wilkins.
OFFICIALLY A HOKIE ‼️‼️🦃🦃 pic.twitter.com/dnu3fcWsPC— Isaiah Wilkins (@ZaiiiW11) July 31, 2018
The 6-3, 185-pound Wilkins is a three-star who played his AAU ball with the CP3 program branded under NBA star Chris Paul (who played collegiately in town at Wake Forest).
He becomes the third member of the class, joining point guardJonathan Kabongo and four-star wing Landers Nolley, and is a like-for-like replacement for the departed Jarren McAllister.