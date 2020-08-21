HokieHaven - Hokies add grad transfer Devin Taylor

After losing projected first-round draft pick Caleb Farley to coronavirus concerns - and with the understanding that those concerns may end up threatening the 2020 season for everyone - the coaching staff added Illinois State graduate transfer Devin Taylor. The 6-1, 200-pounder entered the transfer portal just this week, but has already picked his destination.

Virginia Tech's secondary was successful in the 2019 season, and the coaching staff is taking steps to ensure a repeat.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler !

Taylor was All-Missouri Valley Conference during his redshirt junior year Normal, and Phil Steele even went so far as to name him a third-team All-America selection (though Taylor was not so-honored by the AP or Coaches Association).

He made 65 total tackles, two for loss including a sack during the season. He also defended an eye-popping 24 passes and picked off five of them, returning one for a 42-yard gain.

He helped lead Illinois State to an 8-4 regular season, then the Redbirds upset Southeast Missouri and Central Arkansas in the NCAA Playoffs before falling to eventual champion North Dakota State in a hard-fought defensive battle by a 9-3 score. Taylor broke up a pass and made five tackles (including his lone sack on the year) in the loss.

Taylor was an unranked prospect in the Class of 2016 out of Lansing (Mich.) Sexton. He had several walk-on opportunities at the FBS level but opted for the scholarship at Illinois State. Now, he'll have the chance to make good on his potential at the Power-5 level.