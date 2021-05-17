Hokies add former DeMatha head coach to hoops staff

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha announced today that Mike Jones will be the next assistant in Blacksburg, replacing Chester Frazier.

While the Hokies haven't yet made the news official, Mike Young will be adding the former head coach from a top high school program to the staff.

Jones will be expected to fill the recruiting gaps left by Frazier's departure. DeMatha is consistently one of the top talent-producing schools in the nation - certainly among those without postgrad programs - and the connections he's built in 19 years as the head coach in Metro DC will certainly be a major factor for VT going forward.

The Washington and Baltimore areas have been a consistent source of talent for Virginia Tech - coincidentally, Frazier had plenty of connections Baltimore as well, as a native of Charm City - and adding Jones to the mix should help.

It's also likely that Jones - who has spent nearly two decades running his own program - will bring a different X-and-O element to the program than did Frazier, a career assistant (often with the man who was his head coach when Frazier was a player at Illinois, Bruce Weber).

Jones's recent protégés include Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (who played at Indiana), and Michigan sophomore Hunter Dickinson, who is projected as a loterry pick next Spring.