Hokies add Clemson transfer Lynn Kidd

While VT won't get one frontcourt transfer that was expected this offseason, there may be an even better option incoming: Clemson freshman Lynn Kidd will transfer to Blacksburg and become a Hokie.

The former four-star prospect from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy played sparingly as a freshman for the Tigers, earning just 3.4% of available minutes. He got time in the first four games of the year, then saw action just a trio of times to close out the year.

He finished with 33 total minutes played, making 2/5 shots from the floor and hitting a pair of free throws as he grabbed seven rebounds on the season (four on offense). Over a third of his total time on the court - and total production - came in a 75-38 romp over South Carolina State.

Thanks to the transfer restrictions eased in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he should be both immediately eligible to play and in possession of his full college eligibility.



The Hokies lost a transfer commitment from USF center Michael Durr, and while he played a much bigger role for the Bulls, Durr was entering his senior year, and his production came on a much worse USF team than Kidd's Clemson. He may have been more ready to immediately contribute, but the upside in landing Kidd may ultimately be better in the long run.