BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry announced the addition of former Army offensive coordinator Brent Davis to the staff as a consultant for spring practice. Davis spent nine seasons as the offensive coordinator at West Point where the Black Knights were consistently among the nation’s rushing leaders.In seven of those nine years, the Black Knights had a top five rushing offense in the country. The Black Knights ranked in the top three from 2016-19 and again in 2021, leading the country in 2017. Army posted winning records five times in six years and played in five bowl games, with four wins. The Black Knights won at least nine games four times.

“Coach Davis is a proven winner whose teams have had remarkable success running the football over the years,” said Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry. “He has extensive coaching experience under Coach Paul Johnson and Coach Jeff Monken. Coach Shawn Quinn and I served alongside Coach Davis at Georgia Southern, and we know he will bring great perspective to our offense.”

Last season, Army ranked second in the country in rushing offense, with 3473 yards and 38 rushing touchdowns. The Black Knights averaged 5.36 yards per rush. In 2021, Army ranked No. 1 in total rushing TDs (46), No. 2 in total first downs (205), rushing yards per game (286.4) and total rushing yards (3,648). The offensive unit posted 500-yard output games against UConn (504) and Wake Forest (595). In 2020, Davis’ offense propelled the Black Knights to a 9-3 record behind the nation’s fourth-ranked rushing offense. Averaging 273 rushing yards-per-game, four Black Knights rushers averaged over 40 yards-per-game on the ground. QB Tyhier Tyler, RB Tyrell Robinson and RB JaKobi Buchannan were selected to

the Phil Steele All-Independent team after outstanding performances.In 2019, the Black Knights offense averaged 297.2 yards-per-game and rushed for a total of 3863 yards, both ranking third in the NCAA. Davis was honored as a nominee for the Broyles Award, which is awarded to the top assistant coach in the country, in 2017, after leading the Black Knights to an NCAA rushing title with 362.3 yards-per-game. Prior to Army, Davis spent four seasons as Georgia Southern’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in his second stint in Statesboro, Ga. A veteran triple option coordinator, Davis helped the Eagles to three consecutive trips to the national semifinals. Georgia Southern boasted the top rushing offense in two consecutive seasons in 2011 and 2012. Davis also coached at Georgia Southern from 1997-05 when he guided the offensive line and running backs, as the Eagles won seven conference championships and made eight playoff appearances. Georgia Southern captured four consecutive FCS rushing titles as well as the 2004 scoring title with 47.0 points per contest. He spent four seasons at VMI as offensive coordinator, with his final season as interim head coach, before returning to Georgia Southern. The Keydets, running the triple option, led the Big South in rushing in all four of Davis’ seasons. VMI established a conference-record 357.5 yards-per-game average in 2008, while the 2009 squad racked up 276.6 rushing yards-per-game. Both the 2008 and 2009 teams led the nation in rushing. Davis lettered and earned a spot on the Academic All-SEC Honor Roll before graduating from the University of Georgia in 1997 with a degree in business management. He is married to wife, Jen.