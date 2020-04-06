News More News
basketball

Hokies add a sharp-shooting combo guard in grad transfer Diarra

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

It's been a massive couple weeks on the Hokies recruiting front. With football taking center stage over the weekend, hoops grad transfer Cartier Diarra is almost a forgetten man.

He shouldn't be, though. One of Kansas State's top players over the past three years, Diarra can be a massive addition for Mike Young's sophomore campaign in Blacksburg. Indeed, having the opportunity to return to his most productive role as an off-guard could see him emerge in his final college campaign.

