It's been a massive couple weeks on the Hokies recruiting front. With football taking center stage over the weekend, hoops grad transfer Cartier Diarra is almost a forgetten man.

He shouldn't be, though. One of Kansas State's top players over the past three years, Diarra can be a massive addition for Mike Young's sophomore campaign in Blacksburg. Indeed, having the opportunity to return to his most productive role as an off-guard could see him emerge in his final college campaign.