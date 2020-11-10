HokieHaven - Hokies' ACC hoops schedule unveiled

With the football season sputtering along, Hokie fans now have a basketball schedule to look forward to. The ACC portion of that slate has been unveiled.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Dec. 15 vs. Clemson Dec. 29-30 vs. Miami Jan. 2 at Virginia Jan. 5-6 at Louisville Jan. 10 vs. Notre Dame Jan. 12-13 vs. Duke Jan. 17 at Wake Forest Jan. 19-20 vs. Boston College Jan. 23 at Syracuse Jan. 26-27 at Notre Dame Jan. 30 vs. Virginia Feb. 2-3 at Pitt Feb. 6 at Miami Feb. 9-10 vs. Florida State Feb. 13 vs. Louisville Feb. 16-17 at North Carolina Feb. 20 at Florida State Feb. 23-24 vs. Georgia Tech Feb. 27 vs. Wake Forest March 5-6 at NC State

The Hokies' two-plays in a 20-game schedule are Miami, Virginia, Louisville, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, and Florida State. According to KenPom's preseason ratings, those are the Nos. 9, 3, 2, 13, 15, and 4 teams in the conference. For the second year in a row, the Hokies have plenty of games against the expected top and bottom of the league, and few against the middle.

VT also has non-conference games scheduled against Temple, USF, and Penn State, with the first two coming in a tournament at Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut, and the game against the Nittany Lions part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

VT slumped to a finish last year, but this should be a totally remade Hokies squad. Gone are forwards PJ Horne, Landers Nolley, and Isaiah Wilkins, while head coach Mike Young built his 2020-21 roster with a talented incoming recruiting class and grad-transfers Cartier Diarra and Cordell Pemsl.