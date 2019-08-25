Hokies a finalist for Rivals100 defensive end Desmond Evans
And then there were five for Sanford (N.C.) Lee County four-star defensive end Desmond Evans. Fortunately, Virginia Tech is one of them.
The No. 48 prospect in the nation narrowed his list this weekend, and Virginia Tech is one of just a few programs still in the hunt for his signature.
My top 5 picks ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uwMlJgwH4N— Desmond Evans (@desevans10) August 24, 2019
