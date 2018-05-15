Virginia Tech's 2018 basketball recruiting class may not be in the books just yet. The Hokies are still courting more help in the post, according to Rivals.com's Corey Evans. Baltimore Perry Hall power forward Anthony Higgs will consider VT among two others.

Higgs decommitted from the Rebels in the wake of Andy Kennedy's firing, and will also consider South Florida and Buffalo, in addition to the Hokies. The 6-8, 205-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 38 power forward nationally according to Rivals.com.

Virginia Tech's 2018 class currently includes three signees: point guard Jonathan Kabongo, shooting guard Jarren McAllister, and the headliner, four-star wing Landers Nolley. Adding a big to that group could be a solid addition that gives good balance and overall talent to the signing class.