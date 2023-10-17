BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech women's basketball team will begin its 2023-24 season ranked eighth in the AP Poll, where they were selected by voters Tuesday. This mark eclipses last season’s preseason ranking of 13, as the best ever in the preseason AP Poll. It will be just the fourth time that the Hokies will begin the season as a ranked squad following the 1999 team and each of the last two seasons.

The Hokies ended the 2023 season ranked fourth in the poll after a record-breaking season that saw them win 14 ACC games, eight games against ranked team, and saw them win an ACC title for the first time in program history. Tech’s 2023 season did not end there, as the Hokies received a one seed to the NCAA Tournament and advanced past the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history, winning the Seattle 3 Region and playing in the Final Four.

Tech will open the season at home on Monday November 6, when they welcome High Point to Carilion Clinic Court at Cassell Coliseum for a 5 p.m. tip against the Panthers. That game can be seen on ACC Network. Ticket packages are available HERE.