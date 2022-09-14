The initial Rivals100 for the Class of 2025 is here, and it's loaded with VT targets. Here's a look at those with Hokie offers.

Coming from a powerful high school program, the No. 1 overall prospect in the nation is right in a VT pipeline. He hasn't scheduled a Hokie visit for the Fall, but it's likely he makes his way to campus eventually.

Hailing from the Savannah area provides connections to VT outside linebackers coach Shawn Quinn, most recently the head coach at Savannah State. He has yet to visit, but with a number of players from the region on the offer board, it's a possibility down the road.

Hurley was proactive in reaching out to the Virginia Tech staff this Spring, but as it turns out, his talent speaks for itself. He's hoped to take a VT visit this Fall, though he doesn't have one planned yet.

Pickett was offered under the previous coaching staff and has had limited contact with the new group.

Watford is not only the top Class of 2025 prospect in the Commonwealth (and only Rivals100 member), he's shown a pro-active interest in the Orange and Maroon: Watford was in the house over the weekend as Virginia Tech knocked off Boston College. The Hokies are far from a slam-dunk, particularly as his star continues to rise, but they've set themselves up early to find success in his recruitment.

Henderson has a massive offer list, and while he showed excitement to hear from the Hokies, it seems possible (or even likely) they'll fade into the background of his recruitment as he focuses on SEC-area or national programs.

Virginia Tech has found success in Chattanooga in recent years (including at Baylor School, where new 2023 target Caleb Hampton plays). Getting him on a visit this Fall will be a priority for the Hokies.

Short visited Virginia Tech for the Spring Game, and there was no delay in offering. He actually had to reschedule due to weather initially (and the revised timing obviously worked out for the Hokies), which indicates serious interest in actually checking out Blacksburg.

The younger brother of Virginia Tech freshman Mansoor Delane, the Hokies have an obvious leg up for a nationally-elite prospect. However, given the breadth of options he has (and the breadth of visits he's taken), this won't be an easy recruitment for the Hokies, because there's tons of competition.

Mitchell is he rare Texas prospect who picked up an offer under the new coaching staff. Consistent success in the Lone Star State will have to be seen to be believed, though.

A native of Savannah, Ga. who plays his high school ball at national powerhouse IMG Academy as a boarding student, Johnson's got tons of options out there. The Shawn Quinn connections to his hometown may very well get the Hokies at least a visit, thoguh.

Perlotte is a teammate of 2023 quarterback commit Dylan Wittke, which is obviously a good selling point to an elite young player. He did not visit when Wittke was slated to be on campus last weekend, though, which means the Hokies still need to make a strong first impression.

Virginia Tech's fates in Philadelphia have been mixed over the years, but they haven't given up the fight in a place that makes a lot of geographic sense (particularly given the Penn State roots of the current staff).

After previously playing at DC St. John's, McFadden will continue his high school career at national powerhouse Baltimore St. Frances. The Hokies have mixed relationships with both programs, though they did land Cam Johnson out of SFA in the 2022 class.

Speaking of St. John's, Virginia Tech has had difficulty landing guys from the should-be pipeline program since Cam Goode washed out in the 2018 class. With a new group of Hokies in charge, though, some of those hurt feelings are out the door, and VT has made it clear that working hard in talented areas close to home is a priority.

The Hokies' connections back to Vanderbilt (where DC Chris Marve played and coached under Brent Pry) could prove fruitful here. Nashville is well within the priority 6-hour radius, but the Hokies' efforts have yet to pay off in any commitments.

Port was offered under the previous coaching staff and has had limited contact with the new group.

The Hokies are in the hunt for a top-notch QB in the 2025 class, and Montgomery is one of the best pro-style options in the country. He has offers from the Midwest's major powers, though (Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and others) and may be a tough pull.

Boley may seem like a lock for hometown Kentucky, but he's at leas shown enough interest in Virginia Tech to visit back in the Spring, and he's expected to return at some point this Fall, as well. That's all you can ask for at this stage.