Hokie recruiting on home turf: 2012
Coming off the last Big-Six (or whatever we're calling them now) bowl to date, Virginia Tech got the bump you might expect on the recruiting trail.
That applied in-state, as well, with a major haul from within the borders of the Commonwealth. But did VT beat out big programs for the cream of the crop in-state?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news